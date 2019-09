Four-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says he is now "in the driving position" as he enjoys a 91-point lead at the top of this year's series standings.

The 32-year-old won the opening race at Portimao on Saturday and Sunday's sprint race, before finishing runner-up to nearest challenger Alvaro Bautista in the final race of the weekend.

Asked about his progress towards a record fifth title Rea commented: "I try not to think about it but I can smell it."