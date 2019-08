Linfield boss David Healy heaps praise on Shayne Lavery after the striker's two-goal performance in the 3-2 Europa League play-off win over Qarabag.

Lavery struck twice after Mark Stafford's header had levelled the scores to leave the Blues in a strong position ahead of the second leg in Baku.

The 20-year-old, signed from Everton in the summer, has 'enormous potential' according to Healy after further enhancing his growing reputation with another tireless display leading the Linfield attack.