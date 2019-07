Michael Dunlop says he hopes to try getting on a bike next week but admits his recovery from a broken pelvis sustained at the Southern 100 is likely to be "a slow process".

The Ballymoney rider suffered other fractures in the accident exiting Castletown Corner during a 1000cc race over the Billown circuit on 11 July.

"The problem is all the bones I've broken have to mend in their own time. It'll be a slow process but the main thing is the pelvis obviously," said the 30-year-old.