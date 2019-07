Donegal boss Declan Bonner says the impact of his substitutes was decisive in the Super 8s victory over Meath in Ballybofey.

Meath led by a point before the Ulster hosts rallied to secure a 2-19 to 1-13 victory in Sunday's opener.

Patrick McBrearty and substitute Oisin Gallen netted for Donegal, who face Kerry at Croke Park next weekend.