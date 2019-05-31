Michael Dunlop playfully describes his MD Racing team as "a load of hillbillies having fun" as attempts to add to his tally of 18 race wins at the Isle of Man TT.

The Northern Ireland rider will race for the Tyco BMW in the Superbikes and the Seniors events but will also be campaigning a Superstock BMW and Supersport Honda in his own MD Racing colours.

Of his team, Dunlop said: "They're normal, working guys and they do it for a laugh, which has been great for me and I've got a lot of friends in the job now."