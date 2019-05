Adam McLean is aiming to make his return at the Ulster Grand Prix after sustaining serious injuries in a crash at the Tandragee 100 at the start of May..

McLean came off his McAdoo Racing machine on the final lap of the Supertwin race, suffering pelvic and arm injuries.

Despite being ruled out of the Isle of Man TT, the Tobermore rider says he is taking the opportunity to watch other riders and see where he can improve his own future performance at the circuit.