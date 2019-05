Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher says a few "small incidents" were decisive in his team's 0-15 to 0-9 Ulster SFC quarter-final defeat by Donegal.

"They have a wee bit more quality than ourselves. Ultimately, the way we play, when we broke a couple of times we should have gone for goal and be a bit more ambitious but those few moments were decisive," said Gallagher.