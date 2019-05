Jamie Brennan says that Donegal were confident they would be able to break down Fermanagh's stubborn defence, but patience was key.

A late flurry of points secured a 0-15 to 0-09 win for Declan Bonner's side in what was a repeat of last year's Ulster SFC final.

Tyrone await Donegal in the semi-final, with Armagh and Cavan competing in the other last-four encounter.