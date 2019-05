BBC Sport NI's GAA pundits Martin Clarke and Oisin McConville debate the need for a second referee after a weekend of important decisions in the Ulster SFC.

Both former players would be in favour of an additional official, with McConville saying the game has "passed one referee by".

Clarke, who has experience of playing Aussie Rules football, is also in favour of the move but warned that both referees would need to be united in their decision-making.