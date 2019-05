World superbike champion Jonathan Rea and GAA legend Peter Canavan were among the local sport stars testing their fairway skills at Royal Portrush on the North West 200 golf day.

Linfield manager David Healy and Paralympic gold medallist Michael McKillop were impressed by the links course, which will stage the Open in July.

There is also a look ahead to Thursday's practice and racing at the North West 200 from Phillip McCallen, who clinched a record five wins in one day in 1992.