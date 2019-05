Fourteen-time North West 200 winner Michael Rutter will be in action on a £250,000 MotoGP-based RCV Honda bearing the number 90 plate at this year's races.

Rutter will be competing at the North West 200 for the 26th time as the events celebrates its 90th anniversary.

"It isn't my 90th year. I should let people know that," the 47-year-old joked in an interview with BBC Sport NI.