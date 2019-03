Michael O'Neill has described Northern Ireland fans who were videoed singing a sectarian song in a Belfast bar as "mindless idiots".

The 20-second video, which circulated on social media, showed people singing "we hate Catholics" to the chorus of Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now".

"That's one or two mindless idiots to be honest and that's not a reflection of 99.9% of the support," said the Northern Ireland boss.