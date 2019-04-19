Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Earth
Arts
Make It Digital
Taster
Local
Tomorrow's World
TV
Radio
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Rugby L
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
My Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Rugby L
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
My Sport
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
Match of the Day
5 Live Sport
Sports Personality
Sport on the BBC
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Laverty injured in high-speed crash in 2011
19 Apr 2019
19 Apr 2019
From the section
Northern Ireland
Watch the moment John Laverty slides off the Oulton Park track and into a barrier at 130mph.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
EFL: Duffy gives Sheff Utd lead over 10-man Forest; Bristol City level
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
Man City news conference - plus Europa League reaction
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
Van Dijk or Sterling? Pundits pick player of the year
13h
about 14 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Super League: Hull FC lead Rovers in derby - text & radio
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Rugby League
Scotland's De Lange dies aged 38
4h
about 5 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Video
Meet the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year contenders
1d
1 day ago
From the section
Football