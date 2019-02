Former British Motocross champion Graeme Irwin is looking forward to the start of the British Superstock Championship after making the switch to tarmac.

The Carrickfergus man will be riding for Kawasaki after successfully testing a 1000cc machine, prepared by brother Glenn, in Spain.

"I don't really have any expectations, but I'm an Irwin and I want to win. My whole goal is to get into the BSB series and get on that line with Andrew and Glenn," said Irwin.