Cliftonville interim manager Michael Press secures a point in his first game in charge as the Reds hold Glenavon to a 1-1 draw at Solitude.

Ryan Curran gave the home side a fifth-minute lead, with Stephen Murray equalising for the Lurgan Blues eight minutes after the break.

The visitors got on top as the second half progressed but a number of saves by Reds keeper Richard Brush earned the home side a point.