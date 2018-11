Donegal champions Gweedore book their place in the Ulster Club Senior Football Championship semi-final with a 3-11 to 1-13 win over Antrim's Cargin.

Having led by 10 points at half-time, Gweedore had to contend with a spirited second half fightback from Cargin in which the deficit was reduced to as little as three.

Kevin Cassidy, Cian Mulligan and Michael Carroll scored Gweedore's goals to set up a last four encounter with Armagh champions Crossmaglen.