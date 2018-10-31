Pressure is on after beating Slaughtneil - Coleraine manager McGoldrick

Coleraine manager Sean McGoldrick says his side's defeat of Slaughtneil last month has infused his players with greater belief while also making them a target for other teams.

Coleraine ended Slaughtneil's reign as Ulster champions when they won their Derry quarter-final replay and went on to win their second county title by defeating Lavey in the final.

"After beating Slaughtneil, there was always the pressure on us, having knocked out the Ulster champions from the Derry championship, that maybe it would work to the advantage of one of the other remaining teams," said McGoldrick.

