Toomebridge rider Michael Laverty says the 2018 British Superbike season was his last in the series and he will now switch his focus to endurance racing and TV punditry.

Laverty, 37, says he has options on the table for next season, although he would like to stay with BMW so he can keep working with Northern Irish outfit Tyco.

"It'll be sad to watch round one of the BSB and not be on the grid," he admits.