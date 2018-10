Aghadowey rider Eunan McGlinchey says he wants to be fighting at the front from the first practice session in the Superstock 600 championship next season.

McGlinchey wrapped up the Junior Supersport Championship at Brands Hatch earlier this month, despite only taking up short circuit racing two years ago.

He races for Team 109, which was set up in memory of former racer Sean Hurley to help young Irish riders start off their motorsport careers.