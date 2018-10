Nottingham's Richard Cooper claims his first Sunflower Trophy victory, completing a Superbike hat-trick around Bishopscourt.

The Suzuki rider beat fellow BSB rider Danny Buchan by one hundredth of a second across the line, with Tyco BMW's Michael Laverty in third.

Cooper also said he would not rule out competing at the North West 200, saying he feels he would be very strong around the Triangle circuit.