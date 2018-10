A late free-kick from defender Gareth McConaghie was enough to secure Coleraine a 1-0 victory over Crusaders at the Showgrounds, giving Rodney McAree his first win as Bannsiders boss.

McConaghie curled a low free-kick from 25 yards around the wall and past Sean O'Neill at the near post in the 72nd minute.

It ended a run of six games without a win for McAree since he took over as Coleraine manager.