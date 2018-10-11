Twelve-year-old table tennis star showing 'Earley' promise

Sophie Earley has made quite an impression on Irish table tennis, and the 12-year-old is now ready to take her talent onto the world stage.

The Ormeau Table Tennis Club player became the first person of her age to win an adult ranking event in Ireland, and will travel to Japan for the Global Cadet Team Challenge event.

Coach Keith Knox says she is the in the top three or four in the world in her age group, and has the potential to challenge for Olympic medals in the future, as BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom reports.

