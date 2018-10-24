Former Ulster and Irish Motocross champion Wayne Garrett says he will make every possible effort to walk again after suffering serious spinal injuries in a crash at meeting near Athlone last July.

Comber man Garrett, 31, who suffered the injuries while competing at Doon Motocross Park, told BBC Sport Northern Ireland that feeling "a little sensation in one of my legs" is giving him hope that he can walk again.

"It may happen. It may not. If it doesn't, we'll I'm prepared for the Paralympics maybe," said Garrett, who spent seven weeks in Dublin's Mater Hospital immediately after the accident.