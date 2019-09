Snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan's week at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast included regular runs with athletes from the training group of local coach Eamonn Christie.

Five-time world champion O'Sullivan says running helps him "offset the depression" which he has battled against during his snooker career after a life which has included his father spending 18 years in jail for murder and his mother also serving a prison term.

