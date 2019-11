Ards boss Niall Currie says his side were denied a 'blatant penalty' during their 1-0 home defeat by Glenavon.

Referee Lee Tavinder decided Kyle Neill had not been guilty of hand ball in blocking a shot by Ards striker Joe McKinney in the 59th minute.

Glenavon were awarded a penalty during the match but goalkeeper Jonathan Tuffey saw his spot-kick well saved by Aaron Hogg.