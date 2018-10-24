Down squad 'on a learning curve' - Burns

Down manager Eamonn Burns says his squad are "on a learning curve" after their interest in the All-Ireland Football Championship ended when they lost to Longford in round one of the qualifiers.

"We have lost a few experienced players and we are in transition but there are 'green shoots' and they can take a while to come through," said Burns, whose side lost all nine competitive matches against other inter-county sides this season.

Burns told BBC Sport NI's Thomas Niblock that he would "let the dust settle" before deciding whether he wished to remain in charge of the Mournemen.

