BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom caught up with 82-year-old Ken Jones in Artigarvan, County Tyrone, as he prepared to take part in his 36th London Marathon.

Ken is one of only 12 living people who have competed in the event every year since its inception and his ambition is to compete for a further four years to bring his tally of marathons in the English capital to 40.

Born in London, the retired civil servant married a woman from Donegal.

And Ken managed to finish in six hours, 45 minutes and 54 seconds - congratulations!

