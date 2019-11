Maggie Farrelly from Cavan becomes the first woman to referee a senior inter-county Gaelic football match as she takes charge of Fermanagh's McKenna Cup game against St Mary's.

The game had been scheduled to take place on Sunday but was postponed and the venue switched to Garvaghey.

Fermanagh saw off St Mary's 1-13 to 0-14 in Section B of the competition.