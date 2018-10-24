Rea takes BBC on a tour of his garage

Northern Ireland motorcycle racer Jonathan Rea takes BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson on a tour of his garage at his home in Castletown in the Isle of Man, with motocross bikes, leathers and a wealth of trophies the stand-out features.

Kawasaki rider Rea is on the brink of winning the World Superbike title for the first time as he goes into the next round at Jerez in Spain with a 144-point lead over his nearest rival Chaz Davies.

"I knew I could do a good job but this season has been more than I could ever have dreamed of," said Rea, who has won 12 of the 20 races he has competed in.

