English rider Guy Martin comes off during the Dundrod 150 race on Thursday, sustaining injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Martin, who was leading the Superbike race when he crashed at the Ireland's section of the Co Antrim circuit, suffered broken bones and underwent surgery on Friday

The Lincolnshire man will miss the Ulster Grand Prix races at Dundrod on Saturday.

