Sean Quigley was Fermanagh's star performer as the Ernemen defeated Antrim by 13 points in the All-Ireland Round 2A qualifier at Brewster Park.

"It was an ok performance but ultimately it was about the win," said the Roslea clubman, who contributed 14 of his side's points.

"Antrim didn't really turn up and they'll be disappointed with their own display. Hopefully we can get some good training sessions under our belt and regroup for next week."