Regular British Supersport frontrunner Glenn Irwin is aiming for a first Ulster Grand Prix victory in his second year at the Dundrod event in August.

The Carrickfergus rider broke the existing lap record in the Supertwins class at his first ever road race last year and came close to taking a maiden North West 200 win in his first appearance at that event in May.

Irwin currently lies second in the British Supersport series, five points behind championship leader Luke Stapleford.