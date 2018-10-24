NW 200 chicanes a pain says angry Martin

Guy Martin says he is "bored to the back teeth" by the North West 200 chicanes after he struggled in North West 200 qualifying on Thursday.

However, his Tyco team-mate Alastair Seeley was among those able to get to grips with the 8.9 mile circuit as he dominated qualifying and then won Thursday evening's opening Supersport race on the first night of race action.

A number of the chicanes were introduced to the circuit as a safety measure and Tyco team boss Hector Neill said that the conditions "are the same for everybody".

"Let him tear out. I don't listen to him anyway," joked Neill after Martin's paddock outburst.

Top videos

Top Stories

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric talk to each other during Wales v Croatia
  • From the section Football
Brigid Kosgei sets a new world record
  • From the section Athletics
Mercedes celebrate a sixth world championship
  • From the section Formula 1
  • Comments
Japan v Scotland
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
England defender Tyrone Mings
  • From the section Football
GB's Joe Fraser
Video