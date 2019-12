Bradford rider Dean Harrison secures a double in the Senior and 600cc races during Wednesday night's racing at the Southern 100 in Castletown.

In perfect conditions, the 25-year-old set a new lap best speed of 113.473mph on his fourth circuit in the 1000cc class.

The Yorkshireman came home ahead of Dan Kneen and Michael Dunlop in the 'big bike' race and saw off Guy Martin and Kneen in the 600s.