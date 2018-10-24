Meet the legend - Kevin Madden

Ex-Antrim player Kevin Madden shares his GAA memories and gives his thoughts on Sunday's Ulster SFC quarter-final tie between Fermanagh and the Saffron County in Brewster Park.

Madden won an All-Ireland 'B' football title with the saffrons and two Railway Cups with Ulster, but said his biggest sporting achievement was returning to inter-county football just three months after having open heart surgery in 2001.

The Portglenone man has predicted Sunday's game will be a defensive and low-scoring game and has tipped it to finish in a draw.