The father of motorcyclist Simon Andrews says that his family have been left heartbroken by the rider's death following his crash at Saturday's North West 200.

"Simon loved motorcycle racing and he loved coming to the North West 200," said his father Stuart, after the rider's death at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

"He wouldn't have changed anything even if we had tried to stop him."

North West 200 event director Mervyn Whyte expressed condolences to the rider's family.