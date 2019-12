With the Ulster Grand Prix road race taking place this week, BBC Sport looks back at archive action from 1968 featuring Giacomo Agostini.

World champion Agostini was in a class of his own as he broke the lap record on his MV Agusta to win the 350cc race from Kel Carruthers and Brian Steenson at the Dundrod circuit.

Legendary motorsport commentator Murray Walker describes the action.