Veteran Hughes wins Walled City marathon

Fifty-three year-old Tommy Hughes rolls back the years as he wins the Walled City marathon 29 years after his first victory in the Derry event.

Hughes, who competed at the Olympics in 1992, clocked 2:30.32 which left him almost five minutes ahead of runner-up Gregory Roberts.

"This ranks right at the top of my career achievements. I shouldn't be doing these kind of times at my age," Hughes told BBC Northern Ireland.

The Maghera man also won the event in the 1985 before the Derry race was discontinued.

