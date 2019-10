Brian O'Connell's late fisted point earns Cavan a 0-13 to 1-9 win over Armagh in the Ulster Minor Football opener after a fine game at Breffni Park.

Two Ryan Connolly points helped Cavan lead 0-3 to 0-1 early on but Joseph McElroy's goal enabled Armagh to edge 1-5 to 0-7 ahead by the interval.

The lead changed hands on a number of occasions in the second half before two Eoin Burns points edged Armagh ahead.

However, Cavan levelled before O'Connell's injury-time fisted winner.