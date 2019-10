The Belfast Marathon celebrates its 30th anniversary on Monday and, to mark the event, BBC Sport NI has trawled the archives to provide a nostalgic look back at the first run in 1982.

The winner of the inaugural race was Greg Hannon in a time of two hours, 20 minutes and 25 seconds.

The official entry for the first race was 3,021 - last year there were more than 20,000 taking part, including relay runners.