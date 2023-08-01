Netball World Cup 2023: Scotland & Australia feature in plays of the day
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch the best plays from day five of the 2023 World Cup, including a "sneaky pass" from Scotland's Iona Christian against Tonga and an impressive interception by Malawi's Takondwa Lwazi against Australia.
MATCH REPORT: Tonga beat Scotland 55-47 in Pool F
Follow live coverage of the Netball World Cup on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from Monday 31 July - Sunday 6 August.