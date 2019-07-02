The Netball World Cup 2019 is coming soon

  • From the section Netball

The Netball World Cup is coming soon. Watch live from Monday, 15 July on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Top videos

Top Stories

Ellen White goes close
Today at Wimbledon
  • LIVE
  • From the section Tennis
Andy Murray and Serena Williams
  • From the section Tennis
Virat Kohli
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Australia celebrate taking a wicket against England in the Women's Ashes
Ellen White celebrates
Video
  • From the section Football