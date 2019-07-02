Homepage
Netball
The Netball World Cup 2019 is coming soon
2 Jul 2019
2 Jul 2019
From the section
Netball
The Netball World Cup is coming soon. Watch live from Monday, 15 July on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
