Geva Mentor feels England netball's gold medal-winning performance at this year's Commonwealth Games has been a landmark moment for the sport.

Mentor, from Bournemouth, was part of the side which beat Australia in a dramatic finale on the Gold Coast in April.

"There's definitely been a knock-on effect for the sport," she told BBC South Today. "We've gained more sponsorship, more exposure, more support as a team and the recognition has followed."