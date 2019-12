Live BBC commentary as England take on South Africa at Wembley Arena in the third of their three-match international series.

England beat South Africa 51-33 at Wembley Arena to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series.

South Africa are currently sixth in the official INF world rankings and finished fifth at the last World Championships in 2011.

Centre-pass scheduled for 19:35 BST

Available to UK users only