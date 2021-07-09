British Rally Championship heads to Builth Wells... without fans
Saturday's second round of the 2021 British Rally Championship takes place in Builth Wells but there are no fans allowed at the event due to a request by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
The MOD owns much of the land on which the Nicky Grist Stages Rally takes place, along striking forest drives and gravel tracks, and there is military training taking place on the Epynt range the same weekend.
