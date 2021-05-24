Elfyn Evans says improvements are needed despite winning Rally de Portugal to climb to second in the World Rally Championship drivers’ standings.

The Welshman, who sits two points behind Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate Sebastien Ogier, is already preparing for round five, the Rally Italia Sardegna, based in Olbia from 3-6 June.

Evans also says he will wait until later in the season before discussing his long-term future.