Six-time World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea says he misses the dynamic of having him family with him at the race track due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The majority of events since the outbreak of the pandemic have taken place without spectators, which meant Rea's wife Tatia and sons Jake and Tyler have not been able to attend races.

