Watch highlights as Britain's Oliver Rowland takes his maiden Formula E victory with Robin Frijns second and Rene Rast third after a thrilling last-lap battle with Andre Lotterer.

WATCH MORE: Vergne wins as Da Costa is crowned Formula E champion

You can watch live coverage of all six races on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer. Race coverage starts from 17:00 or 17:30 BST - full details here.