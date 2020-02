Watch as Envision Virgin Racing driver Sam Bird has three attempts to try and drive a race simulator around a track blindfolded, ahead of the 2020 Marrakesh E-Prix in Morocco.

WATCH MORE: Too skint to win? What happens when a rally driver refuses to give up

Watch the Marrakesh E-Prix live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, Saturday 1.30pm, and catch up with the highlights on the BBC Sport website.

.