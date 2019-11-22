New rules for Formula E season explained

BBC Sport breaks down the new rules coming into force in the latest season of Formula E.

Top videos

Top Stories

Scotland celebrate one of John McGinn's goals
  • From the section Scotland
  • Comments
Jurgen Klopp
Sam Curran celebrates the key dismissal of Kane Williamson in the final hour of day two
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Alexander Sims
Brown, Dubois & Summers-Newton revealed as YSPOTY final three
Video
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jsoe Mourinho
  • From the section Football